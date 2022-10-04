Start Hear: Podcasts about Life with Inspiring Women

We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle - Doyle is the author of Untamed, the book that was released at the very start of the pandemic and became a lifeline for millions. She watched in awe from my home while this simple phrase from Untamed – WE CAN DO HARD THINGS – the mantra that saved her life twenty years ago, became a worldwide rally cry.

Unlocking Us with Brené Brown - Brown spent over 20 years studying the emotions and experiences that bring meaning and purpose to our lives, and if there’s one thing she learned it’s this: We are hardwired for connection, and connecting requires courage, vulnerability, and conversation. She want this to be a podcast that’s real, unpolished, honest, and reflects both the magic and the messiness of what it means to be human.

Keep Moving Forward - This podcast is a conversation between Keller and you. It's happy hour with your best friend! Listeners and the host share stories, talk about their struggles, break down those thoughts in their brains that cause them to become stuck, and identify ways to incorporate change and action into their world!