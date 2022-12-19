Start Hear: Focus on Poetry

The Poet Salon - a podcast where poets talk over drinks prepared especially for them.

Poetry Unbound - An immersive reading of a single poem, guided by Pádraig Ó Tuama. Unhurried, contemplative and energizing. New episodes on Monday and Friday, about 15 minutes each. Two seasons per year, with occasional special offerings.

Inside the Writer's Head - featuring conversations on books, writing, and creativity with The Library Foundation of Cincinnati and Hamilton County's Writer-in-Residence. Season seven is hosted by 2022 Writer-in-Residence Pauletta Hansel.