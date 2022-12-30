Start Hear: Artificial Intelligence

Let's Tech About it - From exploring emerging technologies concerning ai, machine learning, blockchain and so much more. These thought-provoking conversations will provide insight into the world of technology by delving into the minds of industry professionals.

Podcast A.I. - a podcast that is entirely generated by artificial intelligence. Every week, we explore a new topic in depth, and listeners can suggest topics or even guests and hosts for future episodes. Whether you're a machine learning enthusiast, just want to hear your favorite topics covered in a new way or even just want to listen to voices from the past brought back to life, this is the podcast for you.

Lex Fridman Podcast - Conversations about science, technology, history, philosophy and the nature of intelligence, consciousness, love, and power. Lex is an AI researcher at MIT and beyond.