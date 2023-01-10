© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear: Lets Talk Art

Published January 10, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST
The Lonely Palette - Welcome to The Lonely Palette, the podcast that returns art history to the masses, one painting at a time. Each episode, host Tamar Avishai picks a painting du jour, interviews unsuspecting museum visitors in front of it, and then dives deeply into the object, the movement, the social context, and anything and everything else that will make it as neat to you as it is to her.

ArtHoles - A recklessly deep dive into art and art history with someone who has absolutely no background in either topic. I work through one artist at a time, focusing on the more entertaining aspects of their lives.

ArtsWrap with Alecia - ArtsWrap is an all-new podcast from ArtsWave, featuring interviews and discussions with the Cincinnati region's most exciting artists, creators, thinkers and more.

