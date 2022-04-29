Ohio Voter Guide: What to know about Tuesday's 2022 primary election

This voter guide can help you to navigate Ohio’s 2022 election, including information on how to vote, and a rundown of what you can expect on your ballot.

Am I registered to vote?

The deadline to register to vote for the May 3 primary election and the Aug. 2 primary election was April 4.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct. 11.

Check to see if you are registered here, and if not get registered here.

If you register or update your information after the deadline, the change will apply for the next election.

In-person voting

Polls open in Ohio at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. on May 3.

Your polling location varies depending on where you live, and it might not even be the closest station to you. Find your official polling location on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. There, you can also see a sample ballot that includes your options for the Ohio legislature, local levies and ballot initiatives.

Do I need voter ID?

Yes, but not necessarily a picture ID. To request an absentee ballot or cast your vote in person, Ohio law requires some form of acceptable identification, which includes:

An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address, as long as your present residential address is in the official list of registered voters for that precinct

A military ID

A photo ID issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains your name and current address, and that has not passed its expiration

An original or copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document with your name and present address ("current" means in the last 12 months).

Check the entire list of acceptable IDs here.

If you do not bring an acceptable form of ID, or if your eligibility is in question because you moved or changed your name but didn't update your registration, you can still vote using a provisional ballot.

Voting provisionally simply means that election officials need to double-check your eligibility. To do so, you must visit the your county's board of elections within one week after Election Day to provide that identification, so your vote can be counted in the final election totals. Election officials are also required to attempt to contact voters by mail, phone or email to resolve any issues with their ballots.

Absentee voting

Absentee voting by mail began April 5 and ends May 2.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is three days before the election in which you want to vote.

If mailed, absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted. You can also return your absentee ballot in-person to your county board of elections before the close of the polls at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Hospitalized voting

If you or your minor child is in the hospital on Election Day, you must submit a properly completed and signed request to the board of elections of the county in which your voting residence is located by 3 p.m. on Election Day.

To be eligible under this provision, you or your minor child must be confined in a hospital because of an accident or unforeseeable medical emergency. If you or your minor child is hospitalized in the same county where you are registered to vote, two representatives of the board of elections can deliver the ballot to you, wait while you mark the ballot and return your voted ballot to the board office.

Additionally, you may include in your absentee ballot application a request that your county board of elections gives your unmarked ballot to a designated relative who shall deliver the ballot to you in the hospital and return your voted ballot to the board office.

Visit the Secretary of State website to request a Hospitalized Absentee Ballot Request Form.

Voters With Disabilities

Any Ohio voter with a qualifying disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act can request an absentee ballot to complete through the accessible absentee voting system.

Visit the Secretary of State website to request an Accessible Absentee Ballot.

What am I voting on?

Jim R. Bounds / AP

Governor

The primary election will determine who will be the Democrat and Republican candidates for governor and lieutenant governor in the general election in November.

Democrat Primary Candidates

John Cranley, former mayor of Cincinnati. Running mate: Teresa Fedor, State Senator

Nan Whaley, former mayor of Dayton, Running mate: Cheryl Stephens, Cuyahoga County Council vice president

Watch the Democratic Governor debate here.

Republican Primary Candidates

Joe Blystone, farmer, Running mate: Jeremiah Workman, Iraq War veteran (Restaurateur Joanna Swallen, Blystone's original running mate, withdrew from the race September 15, 2021.)

Mike DeWine, incumbent governor of Ohio. Running mate: Jon Husted, incumbent Lieutenant Governor

Ron Hood, former state representative. Running mate: Candice Keller, former state representative

Jim Renacci, former U.S. Representative. Running mate: Joe Knopp, Christian film producer

The Republican Governor debate was canceled after Mike DeWine and Jim Renacci declined to participate.

U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate primary election will determine who will be the Democrat and Republican candidates for the general election in November.

The open Senate seat was previously held by Rob Portman (R), who first took office in 2011. On January 25, 2021, Portman announced he would not be running for re-election in 2022.

Watch the Democrat and Republican debates for U.S. Senate here.

Democrat Primary Candidates

Morgan Harper

Tim Ryan

Demar Sheffey

Rick Taylor

Republican Primary Candidates

**John Berman - Withdrawn

Matt Dolan

Mike Gibbons

**Robert Graham - Disqualified

**Michael Leipold - Withdrawn

Josh Mandel

*Bernie Moreno - Moreno dropped out the race on February 4, 2022. Despite dropping out of the race, Moreno will still appear on the primary election ballot because he filed candidate paperwork prior to leaving the race.

**Zachary Musick - Withdrawn

Neil Patel

Mark Pukita

**John Reed - Withdrawn

**Mackenzie Thompson - Withdrawn

Jane Timken

J.D. Vance

U.S. House of Representatives

The most recent Congressional map approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission, although condemned by Democrats and Voters Rights groups for being gerrymandered to favor Republicans, will likely stay in place for the 2022 election unless a federal court intervenes.

Find out what congressional district you live in here.

The primary election will determine who will be the Democrat and Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives in the general election in November.

Here are the candidates in each of Ohio's congressional districts.

District 1

Democrat Candidates:

Greg Landsman, member of the Cincinnati City Council

Republican Candidates:

Steve Chabot, incumbent U.S. Representative

District 2

Republican Candidates:

Brad Wenstrup, incumbent U.S. Representative

District 3

Democrat Candidates:

Joyce Beatty, incumbent U.S. Representative

District 4

Democrat Candidates:



Jeffrey Sites, U.S. Army Veteran

Republican Candidates:



Jim Jordan, incumbent U.S. Representative

District 5

Democrat Candidates:

Craig Swartz, Chairman of the Wyandot County Democratic Party, Real Estate Agent



Republican Candidates:

Bob Latta, incumbent U.S. Representative

District 6

Democrat Candidates:

Eric Scott Jonese, data scientist

Republican Candidates:

Bill Johnson, incumbent U.S. Representative

Michael Morgenstern, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran

District 7

Democrat Candidates:

Matthew Harman, activist

Republican Candidates:

Bob Gibbs, incumbent U.S. Representative

Dante Sabatucci, U.S. Army Veteran and businessman

District 8

Republican Candidates:

Warren Davidson, incumbent U.S. Representative

District 9

Democrat Candidates:

Marcy Kaptur, incumbent U.S. Representative

Republican Candidates:



Theresa Gavarone, state senator

J.R. Majewski, U.S. Army Veteran

Craig Riedel, state representative

District 10

Democrat Candidates:

Baxter Stapleton, filmmaker

Republican Candidates:

Mike Turner, incumbent U.S. Representative

District 11

Democrat Candidates:

Nina Turner, former state senator

District 12

Democrat Candidates:

Alaina Shearer, businesswoman

Tamie Wilson, entrepreneur

Republican Candidates:



Troy Balderson, incumbent U.S. Representative

District 13

Democrat Candidates:

Matthew Diemer, podcast producer

Aaron Paul Godfrey, physicist

Emilia Sykes, state representative

Republican Candidates:

Shay Hawkins, leader of the Opportunity Funds Association

Max Miller, former White House aide

Jonah Schulz, non-profit organizer

Greg Wheeler, attorney

District 14

Democrat Candidates:

Brenden Kelley, lawyer

Republican Candidates



Patrick Awtrey, businessman

District 15

Democrat Candidates:

Daniel Kilgore, activist - disqualified

Danny O'Connor, Franklin County Recorder - withdrawn

Republican Candidates:

Mike Carey, incumbent U.S. Representative coal lobbyist

Secretary of State

As Ohio’s chief elections officer, the Secretary of State oversees the elections process and appoints the members of boards of elections in each of Ohio’s counties.

The primary election will determine who will be the Democrat and Republican candidates for Secretary of State in the general election in November.

Democrat Primary Candidates

Chelsea Clark, former Forest Park councilmember

Republican Primary Candidates

John Adams, former state representative

Frank LaRose ( incumbent)

incumbent) **Terpsichore “Tore” Maras-Lindeman, podcaster - disqualified

Attorney General

As chief legal officers of the states, the role of an attorney general is to serve as a counselor to state government agencies and legislatures, and as a representative of the public interest.

The primary election will determine who will be the Democrat and Republican candidates for Secretary of State in the general election in November.

Democrat Primary Candidates

Jeffrey Crossman, state representative

Republican Primary Candidates

Dave Yost ( incumbent)

Auditor

The Auditor of State is responsible for auditing all public offices in Ohio, identifying and investigating fraud in public agencies and providing financial services to local governments.

The primary election will determine who will be the Democrat and Republican candidates for Auditor in the general election in November.

Democrat Primary Candidates

Taylor Sappington, Nelsonville City Auditor

Republican Primary Candidates

Keith Faber ( incumbent)

Treasurer

A state treasurer is responsible for collecting and safeguarding taxes and fees, and managing state investments.

The primary election will determine who will be the Democrat and Republican candidates for Treasurer in the general election in November.

Democrat Primary Candidates

Scott Schertzer, Mayor of Marion

Republican Primary Candidates

Robert Sprague ( incumbent)

Ohio Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is the court of last resort in Ohio. Most of its cases are appeals from the 12 district courts of appeals. Although state supreme court rulings on matters of state law are final, rulings on matters of federal law can be appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States.

The seats of three Ohio Supreme Court justices are up for election. Justices Maureen O'Connor, Pat Fischer, and Pat DeWine all face expiring terms.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice

Republican Candidate

Sharon Kennedy

Democrat Candidate

Jennifer Brunner

Ohio Supreme Court Justice

Republican Candidates

Pat DeWine

Pat Fischer

Democrat Candidates

Terri Jamison

Marilyn Zayas

Ohio General Assembly

On March 23 Ohio secretary of State Frank LaRose ordered that Ohio House and Senate races won’t appear on the May 3 primary ballot, since there are no valid maps that show those districts.

Ohio’s House and Senate districts lines are currently still being decided upon by The Ohio Redistricting Commission and the Ohio Supreme Court. The most recent set of maps passed by the commission were struck down for the third time by the Ohio Supreme Court in March for being unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor Republicans. Candidates have declared their intention to run, however, because the new districts maps are not set, they could end up running in a different district.

Seventeen out of 33 seats in the Ohio Senate are up for election in 2022. Ten of these seats are currently held by Republicans and seven are held by Democrats.

All 99 seats in the Ohio House of Representatives are up for election in 2022. Sixty-four of these seats are held by Republicans and 35 are held by Democrats.

Find what Ohio Senate district you live in here.

While there are too many contests to list here, you can check NPR member station WOSU for results for all state legislature races on Election Day.

State Board of Education

The State Board of Education is made up of 19 members - 11 who are elected and eight who are appointed by the governor. In compliance with state and federal laws, school boards establish policies and regulations by which their local schools are governed.

Ohio is holding an election for five of 11 elected seats on the Ohio State Board of Education. The filing deadline is August 10, 2022.

Intermediate Appellate Court elections

Intermediate level appellate courts' primary function is to hear appeals from the common pleas, municipal and county courts. The state is divided into 12 appellate districts. The number of judges in each district depends on a variety of factors, including the court's caseload and the size of the district. The number of judges in each district varies from four to 12.

The terms of 28 Ohio intermediate appellate court judges will expire in 2022 and 2023. The 28 seats are up for nonpartisan election on November 8, 2022.

County government

Municipalities take responsibility for parks and recreation services, police and fire departments, housing services, emergency medical services, municipal courts, transportation services, and public works.

Several counties in Ohio will be holding municipal elections.

Franklin County will hold elections for county auditor, county commission, and court of common pleas judges.

Fairfield County will hold elections for auditor and county commissioner.

Cuyahoga County will hold elections for county executive, county council, and court of common pleas judges.

Hamilton County will hold elections for county auditor, county commission, and court of common pleas judges

Lucas County will hold elections for county auditor, county recorder, county commission, and court of common pleas judges

Ballot measures

As of March 2, 2022, zero statewide ballot measures were certified for the 2022 ballot in the state of Ohio.

