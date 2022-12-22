© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to see the latest closing and delays.
Politics

Cranley expresses interest in Hamilton County prosecutor role

91.7 WVXU | By Howard Wilkinson
Published December 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST
Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley
John Cranley for Ohio campaign
/
John Cranley for Ohio campaign
Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley

Democrat John Cranley, who ended an eight-year run as Cincinnati's mayor a year ago, said Thursday he is "very much interested" in running for Hamilton County prosecutor in 2024. It is a role long held by Republican Joe Deters, who was recently appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

"I am going to look at it vigorously and make a decision in the new year," Cranley said. "I am very much interested."

Cranley said that his background as founder of the Innocence Project, which works to overturn the conviction of prisoners wrongly convicted and his close relations with Cincinnati police as mayor are "good qualifications for the job."

"I can't say yet that I will definitely do it, but it's something I can see myself doing and I am considering it very seriously," he said when asked Thursday.

Under Ohio law, the Hamilton County Republican Party's central committee will meet next year to appoint a replacement for Deters. That replacement would serve as prosecutor through the end of Deters' present term two years from now.

Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou put out a statement Thursday saying Republicans interested in applying for Deters' job must file an application with the party by 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Tags
Politics Ohio NewsJoe Deters
Howard Wilkinson
Howard Wilkinson joined the WVXU News Team after 30 years of covering local and state politics for The Cincinnati Enquirer. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Wilkinson has covered every Ohio governor’s race since 1974 as well as 12 presidential nominating conventions. His streak continued by covering both the 2012 Republican and Democratic conventions for 91.7 WVXU. Along with politics, Wilkinson also covered the 2001 Cincinnati race riots; the Lucasville Prison riot in 1993; the Air Canada plane crash at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in 1983; and the 1997 Ohio River flooding. The Cincinnati Reds are his passion. "I've been listening to WVXU and public radio for many years, and I couldn't be more pleased at the opportunity to be part of it,” he says.
See stories by Howard Wilkinson