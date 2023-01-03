Ohio House has a new, unexpected speaker

In its first official day of the new session, the Ohio House has a new speaker. And it's not who many expected.

While Republican Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) won a secret ballot vote among Republicans in November to replace the outgoing Bob Cupp (R-Lima), Republican Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Mill) got the majority of the "yeas" in the official vote on the floor.

Stephens won 54-43 with the help of all 32 House Democrats who said he would be a better choice when it came their priorities, primarily on education.

While some Merrin backers are angry, Center for Christian Virtue President Aaron Baer said he doesn’t think the selection of a more moderate Republican is a sign that his group won’t be able to achieve its legislative priorities.

