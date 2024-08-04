Republicans seize on Beshear's conspicuous absence at Fancy Farm

At the annual Fancy Farm picnic, a quintessential Kentucky political event, a stage full of politicians addressed a raucous crowd of western Kentuckians ahead of the November election.

Republicans once again dominated the speaker lineup at the annual Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky — stumping for former President Donald Trump, jabbing the state’s Democratic governor for his absence and debating over an amendment that would allow public dollars outside of the public school system.

Sen. Mitch McConnell did not miss the opportunity to show up at the picnic, saying this year was his 29th attending Fancy Farm. McConnell focused heavily on the presidential race, jabbing at Vice President Kamala Harris for high inflation and her role in managing immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The Democrats have managed to find a worse nominee than Joe Biden,” McConnell said. “At least Joe Biden poses as a moderate. Vice President Harris is nothing but a San Francisco liberal.”

Derek Operle / WKMS U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell speaks at the 144th annual Fancy Farm picnic on August 3, 2024.

A representative for the Harris campaign did not speak at the event, a cause for much comment from Republican officials. One presidential candidate, however, did come to the Fancy Farm picnic himself — Libertarian nominee Chase Oliver. He is the first presidential candidate to attend in-person in decades.

Daniel Cameron, a former Kentucky attorney general and candidate for governor, spoke on behalf of former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Met with a standing ovation on one side and chants of “loser” on the other, Cameron said Kentuckians had to “save themselves” from a Kamala Harris presidency.

“They want you to celebrate Vice President Harris as a historic figure. But how can they expect us to celebrate her as a historic figure when they can't even tell us what a woman is?” Cameron said.

Where was Beshear?

A name on most speakers’ minds was someone who was not in attendance at the far western Kentucky event: Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Only two Democrats spoke at the event.

Beshear never agreed to speak at Fancy Farm this year. But he was slated to speak at the annual Friday Mike Miller Memorial Bean Dinner, held by the Marshall County Democrats. Beshear canceled that engagement and sent in a pre-recorded video message instead. Reports say Beshear is meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris this weekend as she narrows down her selection for running mate.

Beshear’s absence from the picnic was certainly felt, with nearly every Republican speaker making some jab.

“He’s traveling all over the country auditioning to be vice president, but won’t come to Fancy Farm,” Kentucky Republican Attorney General Russell Coleman said. “I really don’t know who [Harris] will pick, but I know it ain’t him.”

Beshear spoke in Iowa and Georgia last week while campaigning for Harris.

“Andy Beshear would be a good thing for our national Democrats. Kamala Harris needs help with fundraising. And Andy Beshear can raise $200,000 off just one man’s credit card,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said, referring to scrutiny Beshear’s 2023 gubernatorial campaign received involving donations from London, Kentucky mayor Randall Weddle.

Beshear has attended just one Fancy Farm Picnic since becoming governor. His appearance at last’s year’s political speaking event coincided with his gubernatorial reelection campaign.

Amendment 2 takes spotlight

This year, the state legislature added Amendment 2 to the ballot, which would allow public dollars to fund education outside of public schools. In 2022, Kentucky’s Supreme Court struck down a school tax credit scholarship program that would have allowed tax dollars to go toward private schools.

Democratic Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, from Lexington, called the amendment “public enemy no. 1 for public schools.” Stevenson called vouchers “welfare for the wealthy,” referring to research that shows vouchers are frequently used by people already in private schools.

“I understand the importance of public schools in our rural areas,” Stevenson said. “Amendment No. 2 would allow Rep. Miles and her buddies in Frankfort to ship dollars meant to support your schools here in West Kentucky directly to rich folks in the Golden Triangle.”

Rep. Suzanne Miles, a Republican from Owensboro who sponsored the amendment, said “school-choice” measures are an equalizer for students who can’t afford private schools, offering it as a way to improve achievement among Kentucky students.

“It may harm the systems, but it will not harm the teachers and the public education for every single child out there,” Miles said.

Derek Operle / WKMS A crowd of public school teachers and supporters came to the annual Fancy Farm picnic on August 3, 2024 to criticize this year's Amendment 2, which would allow public money to be spent outside of the public school system.

Comer and Marshall square off

U.S. Rep. James Comer, a Republican who chairs the House Oversight committee, got a healthy dose of support from other Republicans speakers. A large crowd came out seemingly to expressly support Comer, carrying signs and oversized cutouts of his head, with a smaller group turning out to support his opponent. Comer is one of the few incumbent U.S. representatives for Kentucky facing an opponent in November.

He talked up his record on the oversight committee, investigating Hunter Biden and the Secret Service’s failures during the attempted assassination of Trump.

“I have led the fight that exposed how corrupt the Biden family has been in their influence peddling schemes,” Comer said.

So far, Republicans have not presented any clear evidence of impeachable offenses by President Biden. Both Hunter Biden and the White House have vehemently denied the allegations.

Comer’s opponent Democrat Erin Marshall also spoke at the picnic. Marshall, a Frankfort resident, jabbed him for living far from the heart of his district. Kentucky 1st District map contains most of western Kentucky, but in 2022 was amended to include what is colloquially known as the “Comer hook,” stretching up to include Frankfort and Comer’s home.

“I also want to thank Congressman Comer for making his yearly trip to the western part of the First Congressional district,” Marshall said.

State government and politics reporting is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2024 LPM News