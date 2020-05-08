Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Capping Food Delivery Fees, NKY Development Boom And More Top Stories This Week

By 16 minutes ago
  • ce friday
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps so many of us at home, people are turning to delivery for food options. But ordering through third-party apps like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats may not be the boon to local restaurants that customers think.

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld plans to introduce a new ordinance next week that would cap the fees charged by those third-party providers to restaurants at 15%.

Meanwhile, in more local restaurant news, popular Westside spot Primavista joined a growing list of establishments across the Ohio Valley suing Cincinnati Financial over business disruption insurance.

In Columbus, the politics of the pandemic are turning contentious as the Ohio House adopted a bill, that now goes to the Senate, to limit the powers of a public health order, one that the governor says he will veto.

Despite the pandemic, the week was chock full of significant development announcements in Northern Kentucky where the former Beverly Hills Supper Club site will see a new project, and Churchill Downs announced a new off-site betting facility in the Newport Shopping Center. In Covington, a long dormant shopping center is set to be revived by two fast-growing tech firms. And Newport on the Levee announced six new businesses.

But as the pandemic goes on, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Research Lab in Cincinnati is partnering with the Metropolitan Sewer District to look in Hamilton County wastewater for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for the weekly news review are Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and reporter Andy Chow; Cincinnati Business Courier reporters Chris Wetterich, Tom Demeropolis, and Steve Watkins; and WVXU reporter Ann Thompson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

DeWine: Cuts To Education Not As Bad As They Seem

By May 6, 2020
mike dewine
Paul Vernon / AP

Ohio will be cutting about $775 million in spending to meet a budget shortfall caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Mike DeWine's cuts include $355 million to K-12 education, but he says it shouldn't hurt the most vulnerable people, because the poorer districts won't be cut as deeply.

'Mr. Tornado' Features 1974 Super Outbreak That Hit Xenia, Cincinnati

By May 7, 2020
mr. tornado ted fujita
Courtesy of PBS

The 1974 "Super Outbreak" of tornadoes devastated Xenia and also hit Cincinnati - particularly Sayler Park - hard. The powerful series of storms that caused damage from the the U.S. South to the Great Lakes, also drew in influential severe weather researcher Ted Fujita, who had earned the moniker, "Mr. Tornado" for his groundbreaking work in the field.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Local Businesses Discuss Reopening Economy

By May 6, 2020
mike dewine
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urges critics of the state government's pandemic response to address their anger at him. This comes after protesters showed up outside the home of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.