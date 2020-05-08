Capping Food Delivery Fees, NKY Development Boom And More Top Stories This Week

As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps so many of us at home, people are turning to delivery for food options. But ordering through third-party apps like DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats may not be the boon to local restaurants that customers think.

Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld plans to introduce a new ordinance next week that would cap the fees charged by those third-party providers to restaurants at 15%.

Meanwhile, in more local restaurant news, popular Westside spot Primavista joined a growing list of establishments across the Ohio Valley suing Cincinnati Financial over business disruption insurance.

In Columbus, the politics of the pandemic are turning contentious as the Ohio House adopted a bill, that now goes to the Senate, to limit the powers of a public health order, one that the governor says he will veto.

Despite the pandemic, the week was chock full of significant development announcements in Northern Kentucky where the former Beverly Hills Supper Club site will see a new project, and Churchill Downs announced a new off-site betting facility in the Newport Shopping Center. In Covington, a long dormant shopping center is set to be revived by two fast-growing tech firms. And Newport on the Levee announced six new businesses.

But as the pandemic goes on, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Research Lab in Cincinnati is partnering with the Metropolitan Sewer District to look in Hamilton County wastewater for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for the weekly news review are Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and reporter Andy Chow; Cincinnati Business Courier reporters Chris Wetterich, Tom Demeropolis, and Steve Watkins; and WVXU reporter Ann Thompson.

