Pureval Guards Against Fake Court Orders Following CBS Report

Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval is taking new measures to guard against fake court documents. The move comes after a CBS News investigation revealed forged court orders claiming to be from Hamilton County. The fake orders were tied to reputation management companies that are paid to remove bad reviews from Google search results.

Pureval says legitimate firms will seek permanent injunctions against negative online reviews. But the CBS report found bad actors faking court orders around the country. CBS identified 60 fraudulent court orders sent to Google and of them, 11 had signatures forged from judges in Hamilton County.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the new safety measures to secure court documents is Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: