Shortage In The Construction Field Is An Opportunity For Young People

A construction labor shortage in the U.S. in recent years means secure, good-paying jobs are available for young people who want to learn the trade. For students who may not be college-bound, entering a trade right out of high school mean gaining job experience with no college debt.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss outreach efforts to get young people interested in careers in construction are I Build America Program Manager and Associated General Contractors of Ohio Education Foundation Director Parker Brown; Messer Construction Company Craftforce Development Executive Kara Sanders; Allied Construction Industries Education Advocate Lydia Burns; and Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky Executive Vice President Brian Miller.

This program is part of an ongoing series, "American Graduate: Getting to Work," supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, in partnership with CET. Other programs in the series can be found here.

