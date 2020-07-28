Start Hear: Murder On The Links, Hope Is A Mistake and The Showboat Majestic

This week on Start Hear:
- Phoebe Reads a Mystery: Phoebe Judge reads a mystery novel, chapter by chapter.
- Sandra: Helen thought her new job would help her forget her dreary hometown, but working behind the curtain on everyone's favorite A.I. isn't quite the escape she expected.
- The Cincy Shirts Podcast: It's all Cincy, all the time, discussing the past, present, and future of the Queen City.
And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net
- Call Her Daddy: Follow along Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn as the duo dives into the explicit details of their life in NYC. Radio Rental: Bizarre, real life horror stories told by those who lived them.