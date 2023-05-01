THIS MORNING, THE 19th OF MAY, AND ALMOST LIVE FROM THE WW-VXU STUDIOS, IT'S...

...the public radio throwdown you never knew you always wanted to hear.

From This American Life - the man, the myth, the legend. A talent so good that he's been paid to tell stories in front of a microphone for almost thirty years, it's IRA "THE VOICE" GLASS!

From Snap Judgement - the man who beat out more than 1,400 competitors to win a Public Radio Talent Quest contest and earn his spot on the public radio champions team, it's GLYNN "SNAP" WASHINGTON!

Have a listen below and then cast your vote with a donation to determine just who is the best storyteller!

Public Radio Throwdown - ROUND 1 Listen • 5:47

Public Radio Throwdown - ROUND 2 Listen • 6:28

Public Radio Throwdown - ROUND 3 Listen • 6:17

Now that you've heard them both, who's your favorite?

Winner will be announced right here (and on-air) later today!