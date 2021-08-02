Young Students Of Color Attend Local Journalism Workshop

Young people in the local area aspiring to become journalists have many role models to look up to.

Recently, a pair of professional organizations teamed up to bring students of color closer to those role models.

The Greater Cincinnati Association of Black Journalists (GCABJ) and the Society of Professional Journalists - Cincinnati chapter (SPJC) hosted "The Tools to Succeed," a virtual workshop for high school students looking to pursue careers in journalism. The discussion featured local news professionals and educators.

“The goal really was to introduce a pipeline of young Black students, introduce them to the profession of journalism," said Kyle Inskeep, a news anchor at WKRC-TV and president of the GCABJ. "We know that Black and brown individuals are underrepresented across the journalism profession, regardless of the medium, whether that be broadcast, print, new media. We have a really strong, vibrant, thriving, Greater Cincinnati Association of Black Journalists chapter here in Cincinnati. We're an affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists. And so we want to expose as many young people as possible to this incredible profession of journalism.”

Inskeep joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the workshop, along with SPJC Vice President and University of Cincinnati journalism professor Jenny Wohlfarth, and student participants Kylie Bridgeman and Wynton Jackson.

Kylie recently blogged about her experience in the workshop on WVXU's Democracy and Me page.

