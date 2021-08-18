Johnny Mathis Talks To Cincinnati Edition Ahead Of Local Show

Johnny Mathis has delighted American audiences since the 1950s and now is headed back to the road on a tour that includes a stop in Cincinnati.

As part of the 85-year old crooner's "65 Years of Romance Tour", Mathis will play the Aronoff Center for the Arts's Procter & Gamble Theater on Saturday, August 28.

The singer of such classic songs as "Chances Are," "It's Not For Me To Say," and "Misty," talks to Cincinnati Edition about how he kept busy during the COVID-19 pandemic and what audiences can expect from his shows in his seventh decade of entertainment.

