Reform Panel Has Some Recommendations For City Council

Following the federal indictments of multiple Cincinnati City Council members on charges related to bribery, Council Member David Mann led the effort to create an Economic Development Reform Panel to review how city council handles development deals. Now the panel is out with its recommendations. It includes a new code of conduct for elected officials and developers; enhancing the city's whistleblower hotline; and prohibiting campaign donations from developers with active business before the city.

Cincinnati City Council Members will soon consider the recommendations. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the report and recommendations are Economic Development Reform Panel Chair Anne Marie Tracey; and panel member Guy Guckenberger; and Cincinnati City Council Member Greg Landsman; and Interim Council Member Steve Goodin.

