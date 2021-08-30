Cincinnati Will Celebrate 200 Years Of Judaism Here Next Month

It was September 1821 when a small group of Cincinnatians dedicated the first Jewish cemetery west of the Allegheny Mountains in what is now the city's West End. A few years later, they founded the city's first Jewish synagogue.

Two centuries later, Cincinnati is gearing up for a momentous, 15-month celebration of the city's significant Jewish heritage called The Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial. That history includes a number of prominent figures and the founding of Reform Judaism right here in the Queen City. The series of festivities and events is aimed at underscoring the contribution Jewish immigrants — and immigrants and minorities as a whole — have made and continue to make in Greater Cincinnati.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about the city's storied relationship with Judaism and the plethora of events planned to mark its 200th anniversary are Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati Executive Director David Harris and Jewish Cincinnati Bicentennial Co-Chair Tamara Harkavy.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

