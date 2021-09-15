For The First Time In Decades, Cincinnati Gained Population - Now What?

Cincinnati got some news it has been waiting decades for earlier this month. The results of the 2020 U.S. Census revealed the Queen City gained people for the first time since the 1950s, an enormous milestone in a state where only one other city (Columbus) can boast the same.

We're now at 309,317 residents here in Cincinnati. That's a significant rise from 10 years ago but a far cry from the city's high water mark of more than 500,000 in the 1950 Census.

What does that extra 4% boost in population mean for the city? And when will we know more granular data about how its various neighborhoods changed over the last 10 years?

City of Cincinnati City Planning and Engagement Department Director Katherine Keough-Jurs joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss those questions and more.

