The Peace Corps Turns 60 Under The Pandemic

On Sept. 22, 1961, President John F. Kennedy signed into law legislation creating the Peace Corps. In the past 60 years of the agency, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 141 countries. But in March of 2020, the Peace Corps had to evacuate volunteers due to the pandemic.

Chris Strohofer was one of those volunteers. He served 14 months in Albania when he got the word that he needed to come back to the United States. He joins Cincinnati Edition along with Peace Corps Acting Director Carol Spahn.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: