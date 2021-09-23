'Citizen Hearst' Profiles Early Media Magnate William Randolph Hearst

William Randolph Hearst was born into a prominent 19th century American family. But while his privileges led him to enjoy life among the wealthy elite at Harvard University, it was at that institution that the young Hearst found he had a talent: turning a newspaper profitable.

Following his departure from Harvard, Hearst headed west to take over his father's San Francisco newspaper, and from there, an empire, and a legend grew.

"Citizen Hearst," a two-part, four-hour installment of PBS's American Experience, details the media magnate's rise and how he became the model for the famous Orson Welles character, Citizen Kane.

The film premieres Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 27 and 28 at 9 p.m. on PBS stations.

Stephen Ives, writer-director of the second episode, joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about it.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: