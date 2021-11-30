How to pick a health insurance plan that's right for you

The national health insurance open enrollment period is underway, and if you're having trouble picking a plan under the Affordable Care Act, it may be tempting to just close your eyes and let chance decide. But this is an important decision and this year we're seeing some changes to health plans, particularly when it comes to COVID. Also, in 2022, new surprise billing legislation goes into effect.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to sort it all out and explain the changes to health care coverage you should be on the lookout for when shopping for a new plan is Consumers for Quality Care Board Member Jason Resendez.

