Cincinnati astronomer Dean Regas spent a month as Astronomer in Residence at the Grand Canyon. Here's what he saw

Sure, the Grand Canyon is one of America's great geologic landmarks. But there is also plenty to see there when you look up instead of down.

Cincinnati Observatory Astronomer and Looking Up podcast co-host Dean Regas just spent the last month as Astronomer in Residence out there where the city lights are far, far away and the dark night skies let observers see the full brilliance of the universe around us. He spent his time educating visitors about a number of astronomical subjects.

Regas joins Cincinnati Edition with reflections from his prestigious trip.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

