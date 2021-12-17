© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

The mayor reflects on his time in office and Michael reflects on his time at WVXU

Published December 17, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST
Cincinnati_Edition_Friday2.jpg

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is leaving office after serving two terms in the top post and nearly two total decades at City Hall, including his time as a council member.

WVXU Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson and local government reporter Becca Costello talk to the mayor.

Whitney Siddiqi with the Ohio chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calls it a "complete act of betrayal." Executive and Legal Director Romin Iqbal is fired for allegedly passing confidential information to a known anti-Muslim hate group. WVXU reporter Tana Weingartner has the story.

Then, Michael talks with producer Selena Reder and technical director Josh Elstro about their three years together as they put on their final show before Michael's departure.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

