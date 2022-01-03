Mayor-elect Pureval discusses his top priorities for office

Cincinnati gets new mayor on January 4. Aftab Pureval will make history when he is sworn in as the city's first Asian-American to hold the office. His path to leading the city has taken him from the Clerk of Court's office to City Hall in just a few years.

We sit down on Cincinnati Edition with Mayor-elect Pureval to discuss his top priorities in his first 100 days, including his process for hiring a new city manager and a police chief.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

