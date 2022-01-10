Access to contraception could be threatened if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

If the U.S. Supreme Court moves to overrule or weaken Roe v. Wade, other rights, from same-sex marriage to birth control to in-vitro fertilization, could also be threatened.

Right now, the high court is considering a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. A decision is expected in June. If the court moves to overturn Roe, legal scholars warn the impacts of such a move would be widespread and could imperil gay rights, contraceptives and certain fertility treatments.

On Cincinnati Edition, we'll examine how a Supreme Court decision could limit access to contraception and how some states could try to ban contraceptive access entirely. Joining the discussion are Pitzer College Professor of Political Studies and co-author of The Politics of the Pill: Gender, Framing, and Policymaking in the Battle over Birth Control, Rachel VanSickle-Ward, Ph.D.; and University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Assistant Professor Meredith Pensak, MD.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

