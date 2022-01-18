Ohio hospitals are at a critical point due to surging COVID-19 cases

We are at the worst point for COVID-19 cases than at any point throughout the pandemic. There are 6,153 people hospitalized in Ohio and 1,203 of them are in the ICU. Hospitals are severely strained, and Governor Mike DeWine mobilized the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the staffing shortages.

"The hospitals are full with both COVID and non-COVID patients," says Tiffany Mattingly, vice president of Clinical Strategies for The Health Collaborative. "There is an increase in critically ill patients suffering from chronic disease due to delay in care during pandemic year 2020."

Mattingly says right now every zip code in Hamilton County is a hot spot for COVID-19 - the entire map is dark purple. In the hospitals, staffing is the greatest limiting factor right now. Many staff members are out with COVID-19.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the strain on hospitals due to surging COVID-19 cases are The Health Collaborative Vice President of Clinical Strategies Tiffany Mattingly; and Ohio Hospital Association Director of Media and Public Relations John Palmer.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

