'Legacy List' host Matt Paxton's new book helps you 'Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff'

We all have stuff. Some of it you know you will always keep, things like your kids' baby pictures, or a favorite bowl your mom always served her signature dish in. But what about all the other stuff - baby clothes, sports trophies from grade school, China that’s been sitting in a box unused for 30 years?

Matt Paxton, the host of the Emmy-nominated Legacy List with Matt Paxton on PBS helps people keep the treasures and let go of all of that stuff. The third season of his show is now out on WCET Saturdays at 3 p.m. He’s also the author of Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff: Declutter, Downsize, and Move Forward with Your Life. As a featured cleaner on A&E’s Hoarders, he has a step-by-step process to help you get started clearing it all out.

Matt Paxton joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the families he's helped.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: