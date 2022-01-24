Kate Schroder is focused on promoting health equity in her new role with Interact for Health

Beginning in January, Kate Schroder took the helm as the new president and CEO of Interact for Health. Schroder comes from The Health Collaborative where she worked to increase COVID-19 vaccinations throughout 14 counties in Greater Cincinnati. She also ran for Congress in the 1st Congressional District against Rep. Steve Chabot.

Now she's focused on making her greatest impact in public health. Kate Schroder joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss her new role leading Interact for Health through the pandemic.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

