Barrows Conservation Lecture Series addresses wildlife issues and global conservation efforts

This spring the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden brings in naturalists and scientists to address wildlife issues and global conservation efforts. The Barrows Conservation Lecture Series, which first started in 1993, presents its Wildlife Conservation Award to one speaker each year.

The talks begin March 16 with Corina Newsome, the community engagement manager at Georgia Audubon. Newsome's mission is to center the perspectives and leadership of Black, Indigenous, and communities of Color in wildlife conservation, environmental education, and exploration of the natural world.

On March 30 is a talk with Dr. Arnaud Desbiez, who has been based in Brazil for the past 20 years. Dr. Desbiez founded and coordinates the Giant Armadillo Conservation Program and Anteaters & Highways Project.

On April 27 is a talk with Nilanga Jayasinghe, manager of the Wildlife Conservation team at World Wildlife Fund. Jayasinghe has nearly 20 years of extensive experience in international species conservation and has worked on conservation issues across the board in Asia, Africa and North America.

On May 18 is a talk with Dr. Doug Tallamy, professor of agriculture and natural resources in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware. Dr. Tallamy says that to create landscapes that enhance local ecosystems — rather than degrade them — we must add the native plant communities that sustain food webs, sequester carbon, maintain diverse native bee communities, and manage our watersheds.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the first two talks in the Barrows Conservation Lecture Series are Georgia Audubon Community Engagement Manager Corina Newsome; and Project Coordinator for the Anteaters and Highways Project and Giant Armadillo Conservation Project Dr. Arnaud Desbiez.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

