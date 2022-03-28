Hamilton County has used 'deflection' for nearly a decade. It's now a national model

Police officers and other first responders sometimes lack good options when they encounter people with substance abuse problems or mental health disorders. This month, the White House introduced a model law aimed at encouraging first responders to use “deflection,” an approach that steers people with those problems into treatment instead of locking them up behind bars. It’s a strategy that one Tri-State community has been using for nearly a decade.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about deflection and how it works are retired Colerain Township Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety Daniel Meloy; Cordata Healthcare Innovations Vice President for Strategy and Partnerships Kelly Firesheets; and Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition Program Administrator Meagan Gosney.

