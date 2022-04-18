With inflation on the rise now is a great time to grow your financial literacy

The pandemic wreaked havoc on our economy with record unemployment, followed by supply chain shortages. Now, inflation is hitting U.S. households and the war in Ukraine has led to rising fuel and energy prices here at home. Now is the time for families to assess their financial situation and look for ways to combat inflation to offset some of those rising costs.

April is Financial Literacy Month, a time to promote financial education. The Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission (KFEC), based out of the Kentucky State Treasury, has a number of programs focused on the financial education of Kentuckians. KFEC established the Kentucky Bank On Network to help low-income families increase access to bank accounts. According to FDIC 6.5% of Kentuckians are unbanked. KFEC also offers a workshop in "Financial Empowerment for Commonwealth Employees."

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Financial Literacy Month are Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission Executive Director Matt Frey; Bank On Louisville Director Erin Waddell; and Northern Kentucky University Center for Economic Education Director and Associate Professor of Economics Abdullah Al-Bahrani, Ph.d.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

