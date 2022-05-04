J.D. Vance comes out ahead, Nan Whaley makes Ohio history, plus more election results

J.D. Vance, bolstered by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, came out victorious in a chaotic GOP primary for U.S. Senate. He’ll face Rep. Tim Ryan in the fall, who beat out challengers Morgan Harper and Traci Johnson in the Democratic primary.

Incumbent Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine beat out three candidates to win the Republican nomination in the gubernatorial primary. He is the first incumbent govern of Ohio to face a primary challenge since 1978. On the Democratic side former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley won her primary over former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley to become the first woman in Ohio history to win a major party’s nomination for governor.

Joining Cincinnati Edition with a break down of the races is WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: