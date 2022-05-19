© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
After decades as the voice of Bart Simpson, Nancy Cartwright is telling her own story

Published May 19, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
Nancy Cartwright with <em>The Simpsons</em> creator Matt Groening. When Cartwright auditioned for the voice of Bart Simpson, Groening hired her on the spot.
Nancy Cartwright with The Simpsons creator Matt Groening. When Cartwright auditioned for the voice of Bart Simpson, Groening hired her on the spot.

Bart Simpson is one of the world's most recognizable characters, and Nancy Cartwright is responsible for that mischievous voice that told the world to "eat my shorts."

Now Cartwright — an Ohio native who also voiced numerous other characters on the long-running hit TV comedy The Simpsons — is voicing her own story. Her new audio book, I'm Still a 10-Year-Old Boy, delves into her path from a striving young voice actor to having a voice heard around the world.

In the unique audio memoir, she recounts behind-the-scenes moments (complete with celebrity cameos), offers life lessons and reflects on what it's like to be both a global star and someone who can, say, go to the grocery store without being recognized.

Cartwright joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about her book, her life and all things Simpsons.

