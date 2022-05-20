Kentucky primary analysis, Turpin Diversity Day walkout, plus more top stories

Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. Charles Booker will go toe-to-toe this fall after easily winning their primaries in Kentucky on Tuesday. But there were surprises in Northern Kentucky where several incumbents lost to challengers running to their political right. Reps. Adam Koenig of Erlanger, Ed Massey of Hebron, and Sal Santoro of Union all lost their seats in the primary. LINK NKY Chief Content Officer Michael Monks and The Courier Journal Chief Political Reporter Morgan Watkins analyze the results.

There’s new information about a former Cincinnati Bengal who has come to be known for helping to build bribery cases against P.G. Sittenfeld and Jeff Pastor. Federal prosecutors had previously said Chinedum Ndukwe cooperated because he was “sick and tired” of being extorted by city officials. Now newly filed court documents say Ndukwe began working for the FBI because he was accused of potential federal crimes. WCPO 9 I-Team Reporter Paula Christian has more on the defense brief filed this week.

Hundreds of Turpin High School students protested the cancelation of Diversity Day at their school with a walkout this week. The school board voted 4-0 to put the event on hold earlier this month, then the school district announced its cancelation. Four of the board’s newly elected members ran on a platform opposing critical race theory. A fifth board member, Leslie Rasmussen, abstained from voting. WVXU Education Reporter Cory Sharber explains why students at the walkout say the school board failed them.

Cincinnati city officials say there have been an uptick in complaints about electric scooters. Now some members of council say it’s up to the e-scooter companies to fix the problems before they’ll sign renewed franchise agreements. The complaints include riding on sidewalk, violating traffic regulations and breaking the city’s designated 6 p.m. curfew. WVXU Reporter Jolene Almendarez has responses from Bird and Lime to the complaints.

