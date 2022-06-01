As the housing crisis deepens, Greater Cincinnati experts hold summit to discuss solutions

As home prices and rents continue to climb and as housing remains scarce in Greater Cincinnati, elected officials have debated how to handle those problems.

Does the region need more subsidized housing? Will incentivizing more market-rate housing for those in the middle class and beyond also help lower-income residents? What policies can make home ownership attainable in the current frenzied but unpredictable housing market? Do Cincinnati and surrounding municipalities need to change their land use zoning regulations to allow for more density?

A summit of elected leaders and housing experts taking place June 11 in Price Hill will explore those questions and more. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss that summit are Cincinnati City Councilmember Reggie Harris; Cincinnati NAACP Housing Committee Chair Alexandria Barnes-Porter; and LISC of Greater Cincinnati Executive Director Kristen Baker.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

