Cincy Fringe Festival returns with a new producer

The 19th annual Cincinnati Fringe Festival returns this month with live, in-person, indoor performances after two years of mostly virtual presentations. Artists from all over the country and as far away as Adelaide, Australia, will perform for two weeks at Know Theatre in Over-the-Rhine and on classroom stages at the nearby Art Academy of Cincinnati.

The festival also has a new producer this year: Katie Hartman, a singer, songwriter, actor and improviser. Hartman has performed in previous Fringe shows as a member of the Coldharts.

This year’s Fringe Festival runs June 3 to 18 and features more than a hundred live performances.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this year’s Cincy Fringe are Cincinnati Fringe Festival Producer Katie Hartman; and theater writer, critic and author Rick Pender.

The Know Theatre is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: