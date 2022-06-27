Supreme Court strikes down Roe and law limiting guns, Jan 6 hearings, and more top stories

The U.S. Supreme Court officially reversed Roe v. Wade on Friday, in a historic 6-3 decision, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion no longer exists. The debate over abortion access has been a deeply polarizing issue for nearly half a century. Now that Roe is struck down, will it only further divide the nation?

How is this decision already impacting the political landscape leading up to the midterms? Democrats fighting to keep their slim majorities in Congress have an issue to galvanize voters. But will Republicans be equally motivated by the decision to show up in numbers come November?

In another case last week the Supreme Court ruled that Americans have a broad right to protect themselves in public. The court struck down a New York law that placed strict limits on carrying guns outside the home. The decision comes at the same time that the Senate and the House passed a bipartisan bill to address gun violence. The Safer Communities Act is the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades and includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs. But the bill also fails to ban any weapons and falls far short of what Democrats and polls show most Americans want to see.

Also last week the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection held two hearings. We’ve heard about alleged pressure campaigns, threats and harassment all in an effort to keep former President Donald Trump in power. The committee appears to be laying out evidence that could allow prosecutors to indict the former president but is there a clear path to a criminal trial?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss these and other stories making headlines are Miami University Menard Family Center for Democracy Associate Director and Department of Political Science Assistant Professor Anne Whitesell Ph.D.; Northern Kentucky University Associate Professor of Political Science Ryan Salzman Ph.D.;

and WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson.

