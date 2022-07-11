High inflation has consumers pulling back on spending. Are we headed for a recession?

Inflation is running at a 40-year high. Consumers are pulling back on spending. The Fed has raised interest rates. Does this mean we are headed for a recession? Or are there other, more encouraging signs in the economy? And if we are headed for a downturn, how should you prepare your financial portfolio?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the state of the economy are University of Cincinnati Lindner College of Business Department of Economics Assistant Professor Asawari Deshmukh; Miami University Farmer School of Business Assistant Professor of Economics Nam Vu, Ph.D.; and Wells Fargo Advisors Senior Vice President and Investment Officer Christopher DeSimio.

