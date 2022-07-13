Urban League's new president discusses her vision for the organization

The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio did a national search to find its new president and CEO. It turns out, she was here all along.

Christie Kuhns, an attorney, former executive at UC Health and a former state representative, was appointed the Urban League’s president and CEO last month. She had been serving as interim president and CEO since January, after former CEO Eddie Koen announced his resignation.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss her plans for the organization and the role it plays in the community is Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio President and CEO Christie Kuhns.

