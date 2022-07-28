We talk cooking with The Great American Recipe contestant Foo Nguyen

Foo Nguyen moved from Vietnam to the United States with his family in 1975 and lived in Cincinnati from the age of three until he was 22.

He lives in Southern California now, with his wife and two children. But he’s blending his family’s Vietnamese traditions with Midwestern comfort food as a contestant on the new cooking competition show, The Great American Recipe.

The program airs Fridays at 9 p.m. through Aug. 12 on CET and Sundays at 10 p.m. through Aug. 14 on CET Arts.

Joining Cincinnati Edition talk about the program and his approach to cooking is Foo Nguyen, a contestant on The Great American Recipe.

