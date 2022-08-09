Journalism camp connects students of color with media professionals

Journalism can be a grueling profession. And many people who start out in the business end up leaving it long before it’s time to retire.

That’s one of the many reasons it’s so important to have passionate, talented young people who want to pursue a career in the industry. But it can be difficult for those young people to make the connections they need to understand what a career in journalism is really like.

A high school journalism camp held earlier this summer connected local students of color with some Greater Cincinnati professionals who can mentor them along the way.

This is the fourth year the Greater Cincinnati Association of Black Journalists (GCABJ) and the Society of Professional Journalists - Cincinnati chapter (SPJC) hosted the journalism camp.

“The goal really was to introduce a pipeline of young Black students, introduce them to the profession of journalism," said Kyle Inskeep, a news anchor at WKRC-TV and president of the GCABJ. "We know that Black and brown individuals are underrepresented across the journalism profession, regardless of the medium, whether that be broadcast, print, new media. We have a really strong, vibrant, thriving, Greater Cincinnati Association of Black Journalists chapter here in Cincinnati. We're an affiliate of the National Association of Black Journalists. And so we want to expose as many young people as possible to this incredible profession of journalism.”

Inskeep joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the camp, along with SPJC Vice President and University of Cincinnati journalism professor Jenny Wohlfarth; and Mason High School senior and camp participant Bradyn Johnson.

