Urban revitalization grants create jobs, help restore properties and reduce blight in Greater Cincinnati

Duke Energy is working to reduce urban blight and help abandoned buildings in our community become useful again. The Duke Energy Foundation just announced $250,000 in urban revitalization grants to eight projects in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky to do just that. The grants are meant to spur economic development and bring jobs to Greater Cincinnati through the restoration of urban properties.

“Through our urban revitalization grants, we are enabling long-term solutions and supporting the overall vitality of our neighborhoods,” says Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky.

Since launching the program in 2011, Duke Energy has awarded more than $3.2 million to over 100 grantees across Greater Cincinnati. The grants typically provide funding for pre-development costs and serve as catalysts for further economic development in the urban core.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the program are Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky President Amy Spiller; Catalytic Fund COO Joe Klare; and College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation Executive Director and grant recipient Seth Walsh.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

