Is Biden's student loan forgiveness plan too much? Not enough? Local experts provide analysis

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced a debt relief program for borrowers with federal student loans.

Under the plan, millions of eligible borrowers would see $10,000 wiped from their loan ledgers. Some who received Pell Grants will see $20,000 forgiven. Plus, the Biden plan extends the current repayment moratorium until 2023 and changes how much many will have to repay when that moratorium expires.

Supporters applauded the move. But some critics say the plan goes too far, while others say it doesn’t go far enough.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the plan and America's student loan situation more generally are Miami University Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success Brent Shock; and MU Assistant Professor of Economics Peter Nencka.

