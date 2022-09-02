Alleged juror misconduct in Sittenfeld trial, Cincinnati's new city manager and more top stories

P.G. Sittenfeld’s public corruption trial ended in a conviction, but the legal battle is not over. His attorneys are alleging juror misconduct and now it’s before a judge. WCPO 9 I-Team Reporter Paula Christian joins us to talk about the latest in the case.

An abortion clinic in the Dayton area and another in Indianapolis are slated to close when Indiana’s abortion ban is set to go into effect Sept. 15. The closures are the latest ripples from the overturn of Roe v. Wade back in June. USA Today Network Ohio Bureau Reporter Jessie Balmert and Dayton Daily News Investigative Reporter Josh Sweigart discuss the implications for residents of Ohio and Indiana.

Cincinnati city leaders have selected a new city manager. But some political observers have questions about the selection process. WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello examines what was involved in the search.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: