Cincinnati Edition

Cincinnati's seven hills are slipping away. New film explains why those landslides are costly for everyone

Published September 6, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Brenda Hunda at Rapid Run Creek.jpg
Courtesy Laure Quinlivan
/
Brenda Hunda, Cincinnati Museum Center curator of invertebrate paleontology, points to layers of sediment and rocks at Rapid Run Creek.

Homeowners across Greater Cincinnati have learned the hard way that this region is prone to landslides.

The Tri-State’s geological history and modern land use practices have put pressure on the region’s hillsides. That pressure has resulted in landslides and damage that has rendered some properties unlivable.

A new documentary called Living with Landslides digs deep into the history of Cincinnati’s seven hills and how so many are collapsing under the combination of new development and increasing incidents of heavy rain. It also explores the steep cost to taxpayers.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the documentary and the problems it highlights are Living with Landslides Director and Producer Laure Quinlivan; The Hillside Trust Executive Director Eric Russo; and Cincinnati Museum Center Curator of Invertebrate Paleontology Brenda Hunda.

Living with Landslides debuts at 9 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 9 on WCPO 9. More information is available online.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditiondocumentarylandslidesCincinnatiGreater Cincinnati
