Cincinnati Edition

Journalists in conflict zones

Published September 13, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT
YE Reporter's Notebook Afghanistan
Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/AP
/
U.S. Marine Corps
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, evacuees wait to board a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30. 2021. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

During America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan journalists were among those escaping the Taliban.

The Voice of America documentary “Journalists on the Run” follows the harrowing flight of three Afghan journalists who eventually settle in the U.S. It’s part of a five-part series “Journalism: The Oxygen of Democracy” which runs monthly from September 15 through January 19 at the National Voice of American Museum of Broadcasting in West Chester.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss journalists in conflict zones from Afghanistan to Ukraine.

Guests:

