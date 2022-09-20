35 years of Thane Maynard and 'The 90-Second Naturalist'

It’s been 35 years since Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Director Thane Maynard started The 90-Second Naturalist.

In that time, he’s broadcast more than 9,000 episodes to educate listeners about the natural world on subjects ranging from “Gender Bender Bugs” to “Owl Cell Phones” and “Whale Snot.”

The radio feature airs at 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on 90.9 WGUC and at 9 p.m. on 91.7 WVXU, along with various times on stations across North America.

On Cincinnati Edition, Thane discusses his long-running program and his work at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: