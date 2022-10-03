A look back at Al Gerhardstein's more than 40 years litigating for civil rights

For more than 40 years, civil rights attorney Al Gerhardstein has worked to give a voice to those who often go unheard in society. He has fought for the rights of Ohio prisoners, abortion providers and victims of excessive police force.

In 2001, after the police killing of Timothy Thomas that sparked days of unrest in the city, he authored the Collaborative Agreement, a blueprint for police reform that has been looked at as a national model. In 2015, he took the fight for same-sex marriage to the U.S. Supreme Court, and won.

On Cincinnati Edition, Gerhardstein discusses his years of litigating and the work ahead.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

