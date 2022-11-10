© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

The number of veterans who are dying by suicide or are homeless is declining. These supports help

Published November 10, 2022
A man places a flag in honor of Veterans Day in 2014.
Of the more than 44,000 people who died by suicide in the U.S. in 2020, 6,146 were veterans.

That’s according to a report released in September by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which showed a decrease in the number of veterans dying by suicide.

And earlier this month, federal officials also announced a decrease in the number of veterans nationwide experiencing homelessness.

On a single night in January of this year, there were 33,136 veterans experiencing homelessness — an 11% decline since early 2020.

Despite that program, there still are far too many veterans struggling with mental health challenges and housing instability.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the local supports available to those who have served in the military.

Guests:

The Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To reach the crisis line, dial 988 and press 1, chat online or text 838255.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

