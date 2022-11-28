© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Making pharmaceuticals free in underserved areas

Published November 28, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST
For far too many people across Greater Cincinnati, the medications they need feel like a luxury they can’t afford. The St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy aims to help by dispensing free medications to patients who are struggling financially.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss how the pharmacy is looking to expand.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

