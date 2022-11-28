Making pharmaceuticals free in underserved areas

For far too many people across Greater Cincinnati, the medications they need feel like a luxury they can’t afford. The St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy aims to help by dispensing free medications to patients who are struggling financially.

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss how the pharmacy is looking to expand.

Guests:



Rusty Curington, PharmD, BC-ADM, director of pharmacy, St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy



Lydia Bailey, pharmacy operations manager, St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy

